FIRST ALERT: Stray sprinkle or snow flurry possible this morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Yesterday's big rain-maker has moved well off to the north, but colder air and lingering moisture is making for a slightly tricky Tuesday morning forecast.

Temperatures will remain in the middle and upper 30s through the mid morning hours. At the same time, lingering moisture and energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will swing across the region. This will cause a few very light showers and sprinkles in some areas through 8 am.

With temperatures in the 30s, some occasional wet snowflakes and snow flurries may mix in. With air temperatures well above freezing and ground temperatures very warm, no accumulation or travel issues are expected.

