FIRST ALERT: Stray sprinkle or snow flurry possible this morning

The state Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hear a bill today that would not require lawful gun owners in South Carolina to obtain a concealed weapons permit before carrying their weapon in a public place.More >>
The state Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hear a bill today that would not require lawful gun owners in South Carolina to obtain a concealed weapons permit before carrying their weapon in a public place.More >>
Yesterday's big rain-maker has moved well off to the north, but colder air and lingering moisture is making for a slightly tricky Tuesday morning forecast.More >>
Yesterday's big rain-maker has moved well off to the north, but colder air and lingering moisture is making for a slightly tricky Tuesday morning forecast.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council held a special called meeting Monday night to discuss last week's meeting that is being called "a fiasco" by community.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council held a special called meeting Monday night to discuss last week's meeting that is being called "a fiasco" by community.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to an apartment building Monday afternoon after a man said two people broke into his residence, hit him with a pistol and stole money.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to an apartment building Monday afternoon after a man said two people broke into his residence, hit him with a pistol and stole money.More >>
Crews with the Robeson County Department of Public Health tested residents’ private drinking wells Monday for the chemical GenX.More >>
Crews with the Robeson County Department of Public Health tested residents’ private drinking wells Monday for the chemical GenX.More >>
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
"He kept telling my son 'I want the money, I want the money.' My son said 'I don't work here,'" the clerk said. "I said 'that's my son' and he said 'I will kill your son.'"More >>
"He kept telling my son 'I want the money, I want the money.' My son said 'I don't work here,'" the clerk said. "I said 'that's my son' and he said 'I will kill your son.'"More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a woman after her husband said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a woman after her husband said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.More >>
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.More >>
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.More >>