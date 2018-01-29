Police: Man pistol whipped, robbed of $1,800 during daytime armed robbery

The Surfside Beach Town Council held a special called meeting Monday night to discuss last week's meeting that is being called "a fiasco" by community.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council held a special called meeting Monday night to discuss last week's meeting that is being called "a fiasco" by community.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to an apartment building Monday afternoon after a man said two people broke into his residence, hit him with a pistol and stole money.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to an apartment building Monday afternoon after a man said two people broke into his residence, hit him with a pistol and stole money.More >>
Crews with the Robeson County Department of Public Health tested residents’ private drinking wells Monday for the chemical GenX.More >>
Crews with the Robeson County Department of Public Health tested residents’ private drinking wells Monday for the chemical GenX.More >>
Dozens came together Monday night to remember 4-year-old Raul Johnson, the Scotland County boy whose body was found over the weekend, ending a multi-day search.More >>
Dozens came together Monday night to remember 4-year-old Raul Johnson, the Scotland County boy whose body was found over the weekend, ending a multi-day search.More >>
Ocean Boulevard will be closed between 21st and 22nd Avenues North until Wednesday while crews complete demolition on one of the Breakers Resort buildings. The demolition is happening on the “Seaside Building” on the oceanfront, just north of 21st Avenue north, according to a news release from the city.More >>
Ocean Boulevard will be closed between 21st and 22nd Avenues North until Wednesday while crews complete demolition on one of the Breakers Resort buildings. The demolition is happening on the “Seaside Building” on the oceanfront, just north of 21st Avenue north, according to a news release from the city.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>