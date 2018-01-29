Police: Man pistol whipped, robbed of $1,800 during daytime armed robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police responded to an apartment building Monday afternoon after a man said two people broke into his residence, hit him with a pistol and stole money.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Pipers Point Lane around 1:10 p.m.

The victim said two unknown men broke into his apartment while armed with a .45-caliber handgun. He was reportedly hit in the head twice with the weapon, the report stated.

One of the suspects told him to get on the ground, lay there and count to 60 slowly.

“While the victim was on the ground, the suspects went through his pockets, belongings and house,” the report stated. “When asked if they took anything from him or his residence, the victim stated they got $1,800 out of his front pocket along with his ID.”

The investigation is ongoing.

