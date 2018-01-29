Public speaks out against decision by ‘Gang of Four’ to fire Surfside Beach town administrator

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Town Council held a special called meeting Monday night to discuss last week's meeting that is being called "a fiasco" by community.

At last week’s meeting, four council members voted to fire town administrator Micki Fellner and deputy administrator Jon Harrah.

While some supported the council members, many in the audience at Monday’s meeting referred to them as “The Gang of Four.”

Public comment lasted for a long time. Almost everyone who got up to speak spoke out against the actions of the four council members, calling them "criminals" and accusing them of making an embarrassment of the town and dividing it.

"You did not like Ms. Fellner and you put a target on her back,” one concerned citizen said. “You made it clear you were going to do everything in your power to get rid of her, and you did. At many meetings, you tried to publicly humiliate her. It's hard to humiliate someone who has more integrity than the four of you put together."

The town council chose police chief Kenneth Hofmann as the acting town administrator for the time being.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.