Three others charged in fatal shooting at Georgetown County park

Crews with the Robeson County Department of Public Health tested residents’ private drinking wells Monday for the chemical GenX.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council held a special called meeting Monday night to discuss last week's meeting that is being called "a fiasco" by community.More >>
Dozens came together Monday night to remember 4-year-old Raul Johnson, the Scotland County boy whose body was found over the weekend, ending a multi-day search.More >>
Ocean Boulevard will be closed between 21st and 22nd Avenues North until Wednesday while crews complete demolition on one of the Breakers Resort buildings. The demolition is happening on the “Seaside Building” on the oceanfront, just north of 21st Avenue north, according to a news release from the city.More >>
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is entering her second year in a role that has taken her from the state she calls home and holds close to her heart, to a position she can use to change the world.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
Trumann police say a missing teen could be in danger.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.More >>
Among the items Cody W. Booth is accused of taking from Walter Bryant Jr., 78, and Faith Craig, 58,: his military medals and the wedding rings and jewelry from Craig's hands.More >>
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.More >>
