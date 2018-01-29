Three others charged in fatal shooting at Georgetown County park

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Three others have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting a 19-year-old man in the Oatland community park in Georgetown County earlier this month.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the following suspects face these charges:

Silas Cohens III, 20, of Georgetown, charged with accessory to murder after the fact

Cortez Cohens Jr., 20, of Georgetown, charged with breach of peace, high and aggravated

Jakendrick Winns, 22, of Georgetown, charged with obstruction of justice.

A’sharr Cox, 19, of Georgetown was shot Jan. 21 and died early Jan. 22 at Grand Strand Regional Hospital, the release stated. Desmon Williams, 20, of the Oatland community, was previously charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Williams is awaiting extradition from Putnam County, Tenn., where he was arrested Jan. 26.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (843) 546-5102.

