Latta man accused of making bomb threat against area business

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Latta man was arrested and charged for making a bomb threat to an area business.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 23, 43-year-old John McDaniels allegedly called Estes Express Lines to discuss a bomb threat with the intent to intimidate employees of the Darlington business.

McDaniels was an employee of the company at the time the threat was made, the release stated.

He is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and is expected to appear before a Darlington County magistrate Tuesday morning.

