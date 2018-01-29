Five hundred-acre Parks at Carolina Forest development coming soon

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A new community is set to come to Carolina Forest.

Plans for a 1,092-unit community were approved by the Horry County Planning and Zoning Commission. Four phases of the 16-phase project were submitted for development review.

“My main concern is for the lack of infrastructure to support that many new homes,” Carolina Forest resident Carol Johnson said.

The nearly 500-acre development will sit behind the Carolina Forest Library, right in between Carolina Bays Parkway and Carolina Forest Boulevard.

According to the Horry County Planning and Zoning director, the new community will house 688 single-family homes, 128 duplexes and 276 multi-family homes, a total of 1,092 units.

Neighbors who live in surrounding communities are concerned about the growth.

“I haven’t had personal experience with police, but I’ve heard neighbors say they have slow response times in the area just because they are spread so thin in the county. They’ll have to beef that up to support the increase in residents,” Johnson said.

