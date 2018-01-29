‘The Russians continue to be difficult:’ Haley discusses working with challenging countries

NEW YORK, NY (WMBF) - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is entering her second year in a role that has taken her from the state she calls home and holds close to her heart, to a position she can use to change the world.

As the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Haley has a unique view of what's happening globally.

During her exclusive one-on-one interview with Haley on Friday, anchor Kaitlin Stansell talked with her about the refugee crises, nuclear weapons worries and which countries are the most difficult to deal with.

“I'd say from a threat standpoint, North Korea is the one, or looking at Iran. Those are difficult,” Haley said. “The Russians continue to be difficult. They try and stop everything that we start. They are very critical of the United States, but we continue to work with them."

