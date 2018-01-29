Former Pee Dee officer found guilty of DUI while on duty

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – A former Lamar police officer was found guilty last month of driving under the influence while on duty, according to court records.

The jury trial for Jerry Allen Russell ended Dec. 19 with a guilty verdict on charges of DUI and driving with an open container of alcohol.

Online records do not state what sentence Russell was given.

Russell was arrested last spring for DUI while on duty. He was fired days later.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the matter after being contacted by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Sonny Collins previously said.

