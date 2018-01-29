String lights added to Conway alley in city’s continued efforts to make it more appealing

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Downtown Conway is continuing in its efforts to give the town a facelift by adding simple decorations to make the city more appealing.

According to a Facebook post from Conway Downtown Alive, they have added overhead string lights above the previously dark Norman Alley to give the town a warmer appearance.

Other plans include possibly adding brick pavers on the ground to enhance the historical integrity of what the city already has to make it look even better.

Interim City Administrator Adam Emrick previously said the city is trying to connect the downtown area to the riverfront. There is $300,000 set aside to enhance the downtown area of Conway.

"We're certainly not holding any one back to be able to favor another one. We want as much improvement to downtown as quickly as possibly,” Emrick previously said. “If we don't grow, we get set behind and we don't want that. We want to make sure things keep getting better."

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.