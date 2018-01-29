Vigil being held to remember 4-year-old Scotland County boy whose body was found over weekend

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A vigil is taking place Monday night to remember the 4-year-old Scotland County boy whose body was discovered over the weekend after he went missing last Wednesday.

Authorities found the body of Raul Gonzalez Johnson in a pond off of Peabridge Road in Scotland County on Saturday.

The vigil is taking place at the Good News Chapel in Laurinburg.

Johnson’s visitation is scheduled for Tuesday night, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the McDougald Funeral Home in Laurinburg. Funeral services are set for Wednesday afternoon at North View Harvest Ministries.

WMBF News will have live reports from the church starting at 5 p.m., as people gather to remember the young child.

