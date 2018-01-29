Vigil being held to remember 4-year-old Scotland County boy whose body was found over weekend

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is entering her second year in a role that has taken her from the state she calls home and holds close to her heart, to a position she can use to change the world.More >>
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is entering her second year in a role that has taken her from the state she calls home and holds close to her heart, to a position she can use to change the world.More >>
A former Lamar police officer was found guilty last month of driving under the influence while on duty, according to court records.More >>
A former Lamar police officer was found guilty last month of driving under the influence while on duty, according to court records.More >>
Downtown Conway is continuing in its efforts to give the town a facelift by adding simple decorations to make the city more appealing.More >>
Downtown Conway is continuing in its efforts to give the town a facelift by adding simple decorations to make the city more appealing.More >>
A vigil is taking place Monday night to remember the 4-year-old Scotland County boy whose body was discovered over the weekend after he went missing last Wednesday.More >>
A vigil is taking place Monday night to remember the 4-year-old Scotland County boy whose body was discovered over the weekend after he went missing last Wednesday.More >>
Stop Offshore Drilling in The Atlantic (SODA) is holding a meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Waccamaw Library in Pawleys Island to update residents on seismic testing and offshore drilling on the South Carolina coast.More >>
Stop Offshore Drilling in The Atlantic (SODA) is holding a meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Waccamaw Library in Pawleys Island to update residents on seismic testing and offshore drilling on the South Carolina coast.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
A online petition asks that the federal government treat family pets like member of the family and allow food stamps.More >>
A online petition asks that the federal government treat family pets like member of the family and allow food stamps.More >>
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.More >>
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
A new program at Publix Pharmacy locations could take a big chunk out of monthly prescription medication expenses, reducing out-of-pocket costs to the equivalent of $2.50 a month for many popular generic drugs.More >>
A new program at Publix Pharmacy locations could take a big chunk out of monthly prescription medication expenses, reducing out-of-pocket costs to the equivalent of $2.50 a month for many popular generic drugs.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a woman after her husband said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a woman after her husband said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.More >>
Last week, a family of five survived a night that could have easily taken their lives.More >>
Last week, a family of five survived a night that could have easily taken their lives.More >>
Oklahoma overwhelmingly came in at number one with a 49% polite percentage, while Tennessee and Utah tied for last with a 6%.More >>
Oklahoma overwhelmingly came in at number one with a 49% polite percentage, while Tennessee and Utah tied for last with a 6%.More >>