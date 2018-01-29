'They just need love:' Community gathers to remember Scotland County boy whose body was found over the weekend

The community came together Monday night to remember a 4-year-old Scotland County boy. (Source: WMBF News)

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Dozens came together Monday night to remember 4-year-old Raul Johnson, the Scotland County boy whose body was found over the weekend, ending a multi-day search.

Friends, family and those who simply wanted to pay their respects gathered at Good News Chapel to remember Johnson.

The child went missing Wednesday and after an extensive search, his body was found in a pond Saturday by the FBI.

People in the crowd couldn't hold back tears. Johnson’s uncle gave an emotional speech, asking the crowd to remember the good times and to keep faith.

“As a mother and grandmother myself, my heart goes out to this family,” family friend Vivian Smiling said. “You really don't know what to say or do. You just show them love. Everybody needs love. At a time like this, they just need love.”

Police and the FBI do not suspect any foul play at this time. The State Medical Examiner's Office is still working to determine how the child died.

Johnson’s visitation is scheduled for Tuesday night, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the McDougald Funeral Home in Laurinburg. Funeral services are set for Wednesday afternoon at North View Harvest Ministries.

