Group holds meeting in Pawleys Island to discuss offshore drilling

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Stop Offshore Drilling in The Atlantic (SODA) is holding a meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Waccamaw Library in Pawleys Island to update residents on seismic testing and offshore drilling on the South Carolina coast.

According to a press release, the Department of Interior (DOI), through its Bureau of Ocean Management (BOEM), has a new plan to add more testing and offshore drilling areas. This goes against their current 2017-2022 plan, which does not include the Atlantic Ocean.

"The Atlantic Ocean is not suitable for offshore drilling, and the residents strongly oppose it. It's a very different situation than that in the Gulf," Peg Howell, a SODA leader, said.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.