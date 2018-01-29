Authorities look for suspects in attempted armed robbery of Marion County grocery store

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the suspects in an attempted armed robbery in Marion County left in a navy blue Jeep Renegade. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officials in Marion County are asking for the public’s help in locating several people involved in the attempted armed robbery of a grocery store.

According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Dec. 11, 2017 at Britton’s Neck Grocery in the Gresham community.

A store video reportedly shows one person enter the store while armed with a handgun. While inside, the gun discharged and the suspect ran out, the release stated.

The video also shows three other people outside of the store. They reportedly left in a navy blue Jeep Renegade.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at (843) 423-8216 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.

