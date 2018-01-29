How to keep WMBF News in your Facebook news feed

(WMBF) - Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends from WMBF News.
Go to our homepage and make sure you have "liked" WMBF News. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the dropdown menu.
Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!
On your smartphone or tablet, go to the WMBF News page and click "Like." The select "Follow" or "Following;" click it and turn "Get Notifications" to the on position.
Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.
That's it! Thank you for choosing WMBF News for your local news coverage.
You can also follow @WMBFNews on Twitter for local news tweets and @WMBFNews on Instagram for great images from us and our viewers.
Also, check out the WMBF News app for alerts on breaking news, weather, traffic, contests and more.
