Portion of Ocean Blvd. closed for demolition of Breakers Resort building

Traffic plan for the closing of Ocean Blvd. during the Breakers building demolition. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Ocean Boulevard will be closed between 21st and 22nd Avenues North until Wednesday while crews complete demolition on one of the Breakers Resort buildings.

The demolition is happening on the “Seaside Building” on the oceanfront, just north of 21st Avenue north, according to a news release from the city.

The road will be closed during daytime hours only, the release states. Detours will be posted, and barricades will be removed at night to allow traffic on the block. The sidewalk on the eastern side will also be closed at the demolition location.

A plan approved last year will replace the two Breakers Resort hotel towers with Marriott towers.

