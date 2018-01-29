Police: Pizza delivery man robbed of pizza, wings at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A pizza delivery man was reportedly robbed of pizza and wings in the parking lot of a Myrtle Beach hotel Monday morning.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, police responded to the Captains Quarters Resort around 1:25 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of an armed robbery that occurred about 10 minutes before. The 26-year-old victim told police he knocked on the door to the room where the food was supposed to be delivered, but received no answer. He noticed the male suspect near the door wearing all black, watching him and acting “suspiciously,” the report states.

The delivery man returned to his vehicle after not receiving a response at the door. As he opened the door to his vehicle, the suspect rushed towards him and placed a gun to his stomach saying “give me everything you got,” police say. The suspect also allegedly told the victim he would kill him.

The suspect grabbed the food from the victim and fled eastbound through the 9th Avenue South beach access. A hotel employee told police the room where the food was supposed to be delivered is vacant. The suspect is described by the victim and a witness as a black male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a hood covering his face. The suspect is also said to walk in an “abnormal manor,” the report says.

Call MBPD if you have any information regarding this incident.

