FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain gradually tapers off this morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heavy and steady rain early this morning will finally come to an end.

Steady and at times heavy rain last night added up to as much as two to three inches in some areas. The rain will continue at times through the morning commute, and occasional heavy downpours will remain likely through 7:00 am. The rain will quickly taper off by mid morning, but cloudy skies will remain through the day.

As the rain tapers off, cooler temperatures will start to move in through the day. Morning temperatures in the middle to upper 50s will hold steady through lunch time and then gradually start to fall into the lower 50s by the evening commute.

Colder temperatures continue to move in tonight with slow clearing and temperatures dropping into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning.

Sunny skies return by Tuesday, but much cooler weather is on tap through the middle of the week with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and overnight readings dropping into the 20s.

