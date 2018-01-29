FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain gradually tapers off this morning - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain gradually tapers off this morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heavy and steady rain early this morning will finally come to an end. 

Steady and at times heavy rain last night added up to as much as two to three inches in some areas.  The rain will continue at times through the morning commute, and occasional heavy downpours will remain likely through 7:00 am.  The rain will quickly taper off by mid morning, but cloudy skies will remain through the day. 

As the rain tapers off, cooler temperatures will start to move in through the day.  Morning temperatures in the middle to upper 50s will hold steady through lunch time and then gradually start to fall into the lower 50s by the evening commute. 

Colder temperatures continue to move in tonight with slow clearing and temperatures dropping into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning. 

Sunny skies return by Tuesday, but much cooler weather is on tap through the middle of the week with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and overnight readings dropping into the 20s. 

  Police: Pizza delivery man robbed of pizza, wings at gunpoint

     A pizza delivery man was reportedly robbed of pizza and wings in the parking lot of a Myrtle Beach hotel Monday morning. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, police responded to the Captains Quarters Resort around 1:25 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of an armed robbery that occurred about 10 minutes before.

  LOOKING AHEAD: Full moon, supermoon, and lunar eclipse all at once!

    The Grand Strand and Pee Dee are no stranger to celestial events, especially after the Great American Solar Eclipse last August. The end of January will feature another Lunar event, with several rare alignments happening simultaneously.  January 31st, 2018 in the overnight hours is when you will need to look up in the sky to see the lunar eclipse.

  Old Whittemore School to be turned into Conway community center

    The fate of the old Whittemore School has been decided. The facility will be turned into a community center for the city in the future.

