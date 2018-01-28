Elementary student dies after lifelong battle with seizures - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Elementary student dies after lifelong battle with seizures

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Ashley Funnye loved music, coloring and life (Source: Funnye Family)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -- A six-year-old girl from Horry County passed away unexpectedly Wednesday following a life long battle with seizures.

Her sisters said no matter what, she never let her condition define her love of life.

Ashley Funnye was a first grader at Carolina Forest Elementary School, and in only six years this young girl made a major impact on everyone she met.

Her sisters, now making sure that impact is never forgotten.

“She love to sing, she loved dance, she loved to color, you know the average six year old, but she was probably a little better than the average six year old,” said Lencia Funnye.

After dealing with seizures for most of her life when Ashley Funnye laid down to sleep Tuesday night, but wouldn't wake up the next morning, passing away in her sleep.

Despite her condition it never took away from her love of life.

“She didn’t truly understand her situation, but she just lived her life as a kid just being happy and honestly doing what she wanted to do,” said Felecia Herriott.

Sadly this isn’t the first major loss for the family. The sisters lost both their grandmother and father, as well as Ashley’s mother a few years ago.

“You have to stay strong,” said Lencia Funnye.

The sisters hope to start an Ashley Funnye foundation, to help parents also raising children with special needs.

A memorial service for Ashley is set for  Monday night from 6pm to 8pm at Oceanview Funeral Home. 

Her classmates will also say goodbye with a balloon release in her honor at Carolina Forest Elementary School on Monday.

