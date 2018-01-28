FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch in effect along the coast as heav - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch in effect along the coast as heavy rain moves in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Heavy rain moves through the Pee Dee and Grand Strand tonight and early tomorrow morning. 

TIMING - Areas WEST of I-95, including Darlington, Hartsville and Bennettsville will see the band of heavy rain around 8PM this evening.

Inland areas ALONG I-95, including Florence and Dillon should see the heavy rain move in close to midnight

EAST of I-95 will see The heavy rain reach Marion and western Horry counties (including Conway) between midnight and 2AM. 

The heavy rain will reach Myrtle Beach and the coast by 3AM to 5AM and should push off shore completely by 8AM 

HOW MUCH - Most areas have seen a light and steady rain all day. The heavier rain will cause the totals to go up to around 1 to 2" in the Pee Dee and  closer to 2 to 3" across the Grand Strand.

WHAT COULD FLOOD - Look out for ponding on the roads, especially in the early morning hours. Also areas where there is poor drainage. There will also be lower visibility along the coast from dense coastal fog through the morning. 

