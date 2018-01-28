Father wanted out of Georgetown for stalking, daughter wanted by Conway police

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Johnny Craig Martin on multiple counts of stalking across numerous jurisdictions, according to a post on their Facebook page.

56-year-old Martin is described as a white male, 6’1”, and weighting approximately 200 pounds.

He was last seen in Horry County. He may be traveling in a small black car in with his daughter, Cryssie Martin. She wanted by Conway Police on unrelated charges.

If you know where Martin is, you’re asked not to approach him, but to call 843-546-5102.

You can also anonymously text tips to 274637 followed by “GCSOTIP” and your message.

