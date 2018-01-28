Father wanted out of Georgetown for stalking, daughter wanted by Conway police

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Johnny Craig Martin on multiple counts of stalking across numerous jurisdictions, according to a post on their Facebook page.More >>
A developing storm system will bring a round of heavy rain later this weekend. The seasonably cool temperatures over the last few days will turn gradually milder through the weekend as milder air returns. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 60s on Saturday and into the middle or even upper 60s by Sunday.More >>
The Lumberton Police Department is seeking to locate two individuals who have been identified as the remaining suspects in the PNC Bank robbery on Tuesday, according to a release from the FBI.More >>
Law enforcement officials announced they plan to continue the search for 4-year-old Raul Johnson at least until Sunday.More >>
A bicyclist was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Florence County Tuesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
An Albertville teacher is ordered to 30 days behind bars for assaulting a 12-year-old boy.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
Authorities from Zachary are currently in Mississippi looking for three reported missing Louisiana hunters involved in a hunting accident.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
