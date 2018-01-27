Three Lumberton bank robbery suspects arrested, one still at large

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is seeking to locate an individuals who has been identified as the remaining suspect in the PNC Bank robbery on Tuesday, according to a release from the FBI.

Four suspects entered the PNC Bank on Tuesday, two of them were arrested earlier this week. The other two have been identified as 26-year-old Daquan Pridgen and 26-year-old Demetris Sean Robinson, aka "Boo Boo.”

Daquan Pridgen was arrested around 5:00 Sunday and transported to the Columbus County Detention Center.

The remaining suspect, Demetris Robinson is still wanted.

These men have “displayed extreme violence towards law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous,” the release states.

Robinson is 5' 11" and has gold teeth. The men are wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, and multiple counts of assault on law enforcement with a firearm.

Do not approach the suspects if you see them, but call 911.

