Remaining two suspects in Lumberton bank robbery identified

The Lumberton Police Department is seeking to locate two individuals who have been identified as the remaining suspects in the PNC Bank robbery on Tuesday, according to a release from the FBI.More >>
Law enforcement officials announced they plan to continue the search for 4-year-old Raul Johnson at least until Sunday.More >>
A bicyclist was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Florence County Tuesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a reported apartment fire at Cape Landing Apartments, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 3835 Cape Landing Drive.More >>
Horry County Detective King Hemingway was honored by the Horry County Police Department as the Criminal Investigations Division Employee of the Month in December for his contributions to solving a cold murder case.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
The gunman responsible for killing two students and injuring several others after a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23, has been identified, according to the Courier Journal.More >>
