Remaining two suspects in Lumberton bank robbery identified

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is seeking to locate two individuals who have been identified as the remaining suspects in the PNC Bank robbery on Tuesday, according to a release from the FBI.

Four suspects entered the PNC Bank on Tuesday, two of them were arrested earlier this week. The other two have been identified as 26-year-old Daquan Pridgen and 26-year-old Demetris Sean Robinson, aka "Boo Boo.” They are both currently wanted.

Both men have “displayed extreme violence towards law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous,” the release states.

Pridgen is described as a thin black male, 5’11” with a tattoo of a dollar sign on his left forearm.

Robinson is 5' 11" and has gold teeth. Both men are wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, and multiple counts of assault on law enforcement with a firearm.

Do not approach the suspects if you see them, but call 911.

