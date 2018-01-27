HCFR: Incident under control at Cape Landing Apartments

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue was on scene of a reported apartment fire at Cape Landing Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The call came in for a fire at 3835 Cape Landing Drive. After investigating, firefighters determined there was an issue with an air handling unit in one of the units. There was light smoke reported. No one was injured.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.