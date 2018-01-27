Horry County homicide detective honored for solving cold case

Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a reported apartment fire at Cape Landing Apartments, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 3835 Cape Landing Drive.More >>
Horry County Detective King Hemingway was honored by the Horry County Police Department as the Criminal Investigations Division Employee of the Month in December for his contributions to solving a cold murder case.More >>
A suspect in a Georgetown murder was arrested Friday in Tennessee, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. 20-year-old Desmon Williams, of Oatland, was arrested in Putnam County, Tennessee without incident on Friday for the murder of 19-year-old A'sharr Cox.More >>
A developing storm system will bring a round of heavy rain later this weekend. The seasonably cool temperatures over the last few days will turn gradually milder through the weekend as milder air returns. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 60s on Saturday and into the middle or even upper 60s by Sunday.More >>
The number of flu cases is on the rise again this week, both nationally and locally. In South Carolina, there were 17 flu deaths, bring the total to 46 so far this season.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
