Horry County homicide detective honored for solving cold case

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Detective King Hemingway was honored by the Horry County Police Department as the Criminal Investigations Division Employee of the Month in December for his contributions to solving a cold murder case.

On January 9, 2011, a body was found bound and deceased from a gunshot wound in the area of Norton Road and Lovett Lane in Green Sea. The body was later identified as Joseph Williamson.

Despite ongoing efforts, the case soon went cold and was assigned to Homicide Detective Hemingway.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department Facebook,

“Det. Hemingway persistently followed up on this forensic lead with the assistance of other members of the homicide squad. Additionally, he met with one of the Horry County Police Department cold case groups to conduct a comprehensive review of the case. As a result of these efforts and developments a Murder warrant was obtained for Andre Wiley Davis. The warrant was turned over to the United States Marshals Taskforce and they successfully took Davis into custody on December 14th, 2017 in N.C. “

Detective Hemingway’s contributions were “particularly key in bringing closure to a case that had been cold for almost 7 years,” the post continued.

Related story:

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.