Georgetown murder suspect arrested in Tennessee

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A suspect in a Georgetown murder was arrested Friday in Tennessee, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

20-year-old Desmon Williams, of Oatland, was arrested in Putnam County, Tennessee without incident on Friday for the murder of 19-year-old A'sharr Cox.

Cox was shot and killed on January 21 in the Oatland community public park.

Williams was identified as a suspect through “extensive interviews and analysis of evidence,” according to a release from GCSO.

Williams is currently awaiting extradition to South Carolina, where he faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

