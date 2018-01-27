Georgetown murder suspect arrested in Tennessee

A suspect in a Georgetown murder was arrested Friday in Tennessee, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. 20-year-old Desmon Williams, of Oatland, was arrested in Putnam County, Tennessee without incident on Friday for the murder of 19-year-old A'sharr Cox.More >>
A developing storm system will bring a round of heavy rain later this weekend. The seasonably cool temperatures over the last few days will turn gradually milder through the weekend as milder air returns. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 60s on Saturday and into the middle or even upper 60s by Sunday.More >>
The number of flu cases is on the rise again this week, both nationally and locally. In South Carolina, there were 17 flu deaths, bring the total to 46 so far this season.More >>
A husband and wife were killed in a house fire in Florence Friday afternoon, the county coroner confirmed. The fire department responded to a call for the fire on Timmons Street near Wilson Street in Florence Friday afternoon.More >>
It's been one year since former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was sworn in as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
Ronald Gasser was found guilty of manslaughter by a Jefferson Parish jury in the murder case of former NFL and John Curtis football player Joe McKnight.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
