Search for missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy to continue throughout weekend

The number of flu cases is on the rise again this week, both nationally and locally. In South Carolina, there were 17 flu deaths, bring the total to 46 so far this season.More >>
The Myrtle Beach food truck ordinance was passed nearly four months ago, yet not one food truck has operated inside the city limits.More >>
A husband and wife were killed in a house fire in Florence Friday afternoon, the county coroner confirmed. The fire department responded to a call for the fire on Timmons Street near Wilson Street in Florence Friday afternoon.More >>
Law enforcement officials announced they plan to continue the search for 4-year-old Raul Johnson at least until Sunday.More >>
The Fifth Annual Taste of the Marshwalk returns to Murrells Inlet this weekend. According to information on the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk’s website, the event runs Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
An escaped federal inmate was arrested on private land behind the prison, after trying to get back into the prison. It happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received information that inmates were escaping from the prison in Beaumont, TX, on the back side of the facility, and crossing onto private land owned by a rancher.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
In new round of KFC advertisements, Colonel Sanders is being played by none other than country music superstar Reba McEntire.More >>
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.More >>
