Flu cases on the rise in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Doctors and pharmacist say this is one of the worst flu seasons they’ve ever seen.

The number of flu cases is on the rise again this week, both nationally and locally. In South Carolina, there were 17 flu deaths, bring the total to 46 so far this season.

Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said there are more than 13,000 confirmed cases of the flu in the state right now, with 795 in Horry County.

“It’s scary. You hear about a new kid every day on the news that’s passed away and they’re perfectly healthy prior to getting it,” Brandy Ryan said.

“Compared to last year, this is a whole different ballgame,” Surfside Beach Pharmacy owner Daniel Bundrick said. “Of course, most calls are for Tamiflu; that’s what we’re seeing.”

It's something many people are having trouble finding. WMBF News reached out to several pharmacies in Horry County on Friday looking for Tamiflu. Surfside Beach Pharmacy was one of the only ones with it in stock.

“We’ve been getting lots and lots of calls for the flu. A lot of schools have a lot of kids that are sick,” Bundrick said.

Horry County Schools are taking precautions to fight the flu. A spokesperson for the district said teachers are limiting the number of shareables in a classroom and reminding students to wash their hands frequently.

“Three kids on our street have the flu and we only have eight houses on our road,” resident Johnny Floyd said.

