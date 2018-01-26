The Taste of the Marshwalk takes place Saturday and Sunday. (Source: Murrells Inlet Marshwalk website)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Fifth Annual Taste of the Marshwalk returns to Murrells Inlet this weekend.

According to information on the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk’s website, the event runs Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.

Each of the marshwalk’s eight restaurants will offer samplings of their menu items. Each sample will be $5 or less.

Additionally, the marshwalk will feature local and regional artists, businesses and more, according to the website.

For the children, there will be bounce houses in three locations, face painting, cotton candy and funnel cakes. Live music will also be played throughout the afternoon and evening at the restaurants.

