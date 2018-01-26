Businesses prepare for various disasters at workshop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While no one ever wants an emergency to happen, it's always best to have a plan in place if they do. Friday morning, local business owners attended a workshop hosted by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to do just that.

While the majority of the workshop focused on hurricane preparedness, they also spoke about earthquakes and active shooter situations. Groups were divided by business types – customer service, hospitality, industries, and government - to better address their specific needs.

Representatives from SCEMD, Horry County Emergency Management, FEMA, The Myrtle Beach Police Department, and Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were all at the workshop.

"The goals are all the same. We want those businesses to be able to get back in as rapidly as possible to restore normalcy to those economic communities that have been affected by a storm,” said David Perry, an operational planner for SCEMD.

They discussed a variety of topics from pre-landfall plans to post-landfall, encouraging business leaders to prepare for the worse case scenarios.

"There are a variety of levels of impact that we'll see in hurricane scenarios but if businesses and citizens plan for the worst case scenario, it's a lot easier to dial down than it is to spin it up,” Perry explained.

Knowing not only the zone your business is in – but also which zones your employees live in. Having a plan in place to communicate with your employees about whether or not your business is open, and even how to find out if your employees are eligible for disaster unemployment were all discussed.

