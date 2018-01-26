Boat captain medevaced off Horry County coast

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A medevac helicopter was used to transport an injured boat captain from just off the Horry County coast.

According to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard, crews reached the captain about 70 miles from Little River Thursday night.

The 33-year-old captain was aboard a 32-foot fishing boat named Miss B.

Authorities said the captain had a cut on his wrist and needed medical attention.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.