Haley talks transition from SC governor to UN ambassador

NEW YORK, NY (WMBF) - It's been one year since former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was sworn in as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley’s time used to be spent at the Statehouse in Columbia. Now, she works most days at U.N. headquarters in midtown Manhattan.

It is a critical job that comes with a lot of challenges. Still, probably the hardest one of all for Ambassador Haley is being far from the state she calls home - South Carolina.

"I miss the people so much. I miss the grass, I miss the trees, I miss how beautiful it is. I miss football season and being at the games. I miss the Heritage Golf Tournament,” Haley said. “There's so much that we miss, but we try to get back as often as we can. We go for spring break, we're there for summer vacation. Every chance we get to kiss the ground in South Carolina, we do."

