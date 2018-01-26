Husband, wife killed in house fire in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A husband and wife were killed in a house fire in Florence Friday afternoon, the county coroner confirmed. The fire department responded to a call for the fire on Timmons Street near Wilson Street in Florence Friday afternoon.

The Florence City Fire Department received the call at about 12:14 p.m., and were told two people were in the home at the time of the fire, according to Fire Marshal Chris Johnson.

The fire is now out, Johnson said.

The Florence County coroner confirmed that a husband and wife were killed in the fire, and said more information will be released later in the day Friday.

