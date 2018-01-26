Man stabs brother multiple times at a home in Loris, police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 32-year-old man was reportedly stabbed by his brother Thursday at a home in Loris.

Frankie Graham, 33, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, a woman told police she saw the victim running out of a house on Watts Road saying he was stabbed and needed to go to the hospital. The woman told police she got into a vehicle with the victim, as well as his brother, identified as Graham, and drove to the hospital. While driving to the hospital, they saw an ambulance at HCFD Training Center on Hwy 67 and stopped to ask for help, the report states.

Police spoke with Graham on the phone who said he was not present when the victim was stabbed, as he was down the street “working at an abandoned house looking for merchandise to pawn.” Graham told police he arrived on Watts Road to find people screaming saying the victim had been stabbed. According to the report, Graham stated he “took charge” and told the victim to get into his car with the woman to seek medical attention before stopping at the training center.

Police later identified Graham as a suspect in the incident, although the report does not specify why.

Graham is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

