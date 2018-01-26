LIVE: Sen. Tim Scott, Ivanka Trump to discuss tax reform in Greenville

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's adviser and daughter, will discuss the new tax reform bill with a group of Upstate women.

About 200 women have been invited to attend the event Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Poinsett Hotel. The invite-only event is not open to the public.

Great to be in Greenville, SC with @SenatorTimScott - a true champion for American working families. #TaxReform ???? https://t.co/Nda5WsTvBC — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 26, 2018

