LIVE: Sen. Tim Scott, Ivanka Trump to discuss tax reform in Greenville

LIVE: Sen. Tim Scott, Ivanka Trump to discuss tax reform in Gree - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Ivanka Trump and Sen. Scott. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Ivanka Trump and Sen. Scott. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais).
GREENVILLE, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's adviser and daughter, will discuss the new tax reform bill with a group of Upstate women. 

About 200 women have been invited to attend the event Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Poinsett Hotel. The invite-only event is not open to the public.

