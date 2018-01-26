Report: Masked men beat 52-year-old man with gun during home invasion in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 52-year-old man was reportedly beat with a gun during a home invasion in Loris Friday morning by two masked men.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to a home on Barts Road where they met the victim who was bleeding from his head and right arm area. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was interviewed by police.

The victim told officers he was asleep in his bedroom when he heard the suspects break into the front door before running into his bedroom. One suspect turned on the bedroom light yelling “where is the money” before striking the man in the head with a handgun, the report states.

After telling the suspects he did not have any money, he was struck in the head again “3 or 4 more times.” The suspects fled from the home after the victim told them a second time he did not have any money, police say.

Both suspects are described by the victim as black males, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing between 180 and 190 pounds. Call HCPD if you have any information regarding this incident.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.