Kaitlin Stansell in New York City to speak with Ambassador Haley

Kaitlin got to tour the U.N. Thursday ahead of her interview with Ambassador Haley (Source: Kaitlin Stansell)

Kaitlin reporting from just outside the U.N. in New York City. (Source: Kaitlin Stansell)

NEW YORK CITY (WMBF) – WMBF News anchor Kaitlin Stansell is in The Big Apple Friday, sitting down with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Kaitlin’s one-on-one interview with Ambassador Haley will be at noon Friday, and we’ll have parts of that interview on air beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, with a complete report from that interview on air and online Monday.

Kaitlin will be talking with Haley about what the journey to the ambassadorship has been like, what she hopes for the future, and what she misses most about South Carolina.

Check out some photos from Kaitlin's whirlwind trip to NYC posted to her Facebook page below:

Remember to tune in today beginning at 4 p.m. and Monday to see Kaitlin's interview with Ambassador Haley!

