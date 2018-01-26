Carolina Traditions

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's adviser and daughter, will discuss the new tax reform bill with a group of Upstate women.More >>
A 52-year-old man was reportedly beat with a gun during a home invasion in Loris Friday morning by two masked men.More >>
WMBF News anchor Kaitlin Stansell is in The Big Apple Friday, sitting down with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. Kaitlin’s one-on-one interview with Ambassador Haley will be at noon Friday, and we’ll have parts of that interview on air beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, with a complete report from that interview on air and online Monday.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder in the 2016 killing of a woman at a Myrtle Beach motel, according to a press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old boy, according to a Facebook post from HCPD. Jordan Gore, 16, was last seen in The Farm subdivision in Carolina Forest on Jan. 21.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
