Man sentenced to life in prison in 2016 beating death of 82-year-old woman

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder in the 2016 killing of a woman at a Myrtle Beach motel, according to a press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Rickey Waddell Wilson, 70, of Myrtle Beach, was convicted of murder in the beating death of 82-year-old Virginia Harris Eakers, who had been living in the Myrtle Beach area, the press release states.

According to the release, Wilson met Eakers on May 20, 2016, and was seen on surveillance video coming and going from her room at the Rodeway Inn at 1401 S. Ocean Blvd. Eakers’ body was found by hotel staff on May 22, 2016.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson presided over the trial and sentenced Wilson to life in prison.

