Brookgreen Gardens to conduct controlled burns Friday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Brookgreen Gardens to conduct controlled burns Friday

Source: Brookgreen Gardens Twitter page Source: Brookgreen Gardens Twitter page

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens will conduct controlled burns on the northern areas of the property Friday at 10:00 a.m., according to a press release.          

“Prescribed burning is an important part of our forest management strategy to maintain the critical long leaf pine habitat and prevent wildfires,” said Brookgreen Gardens’ President and CEO Page Kiniry.

Residents of Wachesaw and other areas of Murrells Inlet west of Highway 17 should expect to see some smoke from the fires, the release states.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

