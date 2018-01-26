Brookgreen Gardens to conduct controlled burns Friday

A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder in the 2016 killing of a woman at a Myrtle Beach motel, according to a press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.More >>
You may get an envelope with a more expensive than average electric bill in the mail if you haven't already thanks to the freezing stretch of temperatures our area saw at the beginning of January. Marketing Analyst Eddy Blackburn at Horry Electric said he has already started taking calls from concerned customers asking why their bill is so expensive. The short answer to that – your heater was working hard to warm your home.
Brookgreen Gardens will conduct controlled burns on the northern areas of the property Friday at 10:00 a.m., according to a press release.
A developing storm system will usher in milder and wetter weather through the weekend.
Fire crews with Horry County Fire Rescue, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Department are responding to Apache Campground at 9700 Kings RD, lot 39 for a reported structure fire, according to a Friday morning tweet from HCFR.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
It's a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.
