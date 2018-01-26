Fire crews responding to trailer fire at Apache Campground

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews with Horry County Fire Rescue, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Department are responding to Apache Campground at 9700 Kings RD, lot 39 for a reported structure fire, according to a Friday morning tweet from HCFR.

The first units on scene reported smoke showing under a trailer. As of about 7 a.m. Friday, the fire has been knocked down and all occupants have been accounted for. There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

