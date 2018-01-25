Restaurant Scorecard: Overflowing grease bin at one spot; grocery deli gets a perfect score

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An overflowing outdoor grease bin and improperly labeled food were found at some spots, while a grocery deli you may frequent received a perfect score.

It's all in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Known for Mexican fare and drinks, Casa Villa at 1529 U.S. 17 in Little River kicks off this week's report. Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave them a 78 out of 100 at a recent inspection, taking off points for a consecutive violation of no paper towels seen by the sink.

Inspectors also noted some food was stored at improper temperatures and there were pans of food in the walk-in cooler without an expiration date. Also, an outside grease receptacle with unclean surfaces and grease spilling onto the ground was seen, as well as used equipment and various clutter being stored at the back of the restaurant.

Those who are looking for burgers, pizza and wings late at night may have been to Remedies Bar and Grill. It’s at 4803 U.S. 17 Bypass South in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors gave them an 82 out of 100.

Inspectors said the bar and grill lacked a food protection manager certification, or employees weren't able to provide one at the time of the inspection. They also saw raw beef sitting on a cutting board along with ready-to-eat items. The cutting board was also not sanitized in an approved sanitizer solution after the completion of food preparation.

The 8th Avenue Tiki Bar at 708 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach is known for everything from pizza and burgers to hummus and Mediterranean food. DHEC inspectors gave them an 88 this week.

Inspectors said the hand sink was blocked by brooms and dust pans, storing soiled cloths. Also, cooked chicken wings in the walk-in cooler were improperly labeled, as was a bleach water spray bottle, which was also improperly stored near food.

Also observed was a soiled apron found stored on an open bag of pizza flour.

If you're looking for a sandwich on the go, the perfect score this week went to the Food Lion Deli at 1430 S. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors gave the deli and the grocery store a 100.

Each establishment is required to have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

