Restaurant Scorecard: Overflowing grease bin at one spot; grocery deli gets a perfect score

The Fifth Annual Taste of the Marshwalk returns to Murrells Inlet this weekend. According to information on the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk’s website, the event runs Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.More >>
A husband and wife were killed in a house fire in Florence Friday afternoon, the county coroner confirmed. The fire department responded to a call for the fire on Timmons Street near Wilson Street in Florence Friday afternoon.More >>
A medevac helicopter was used to transport an injured boat captain from just off the Horry County coast.More >>
It's been one year since former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was sworn in as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.More >>
A developing storm system will bring a round of heavy rain later this weekend. The seasonably cool temperatures over the last few days will turn gradually milder through the weekend as milder air returns. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 60s on Saturday and into the middle or even upper 60s by Sunday.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
Whether or not this is a case of sour grapes is open to interpretation.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
A Montgomery woman is giving friends and family a good laugh at her own expense following a mishap with a bottle of teeth whitener.More >>
The funeral of a 19-year-old Rock Hill girl who was shot and killed inside the landmark Peach Stand Tuesday afternoon has been set.More >>
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is leading a Congressional hearing in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, where he’s discussing Hawaii’s false missile alert and the effectiveness of the nation’s emergency alert system.More >>
