Horry County hosts first open house for ‘Imagine 2040’

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County leaders are looking for your help in their plan to make changes for the future of the county.

The county hosted the first of four open houses Thursday night at the Horry County Government and Justice Center. The open house was a way for the public to express their thoughts on what they like and don’t like about Horry County currently, as well as what they’d like to see changed.

It’s all part of Horry County’s "Imagine 2040" plan. Leigh Kane with Horry County Planning and Zoning explained what Imagine 2040 is.

“Imagine 2040 is going to be Horry County’s comprehensive plan,” Leigh Kane said. “A comprehensive plan is something that’s required by state law in order to have zoning and land development regulations.”

Kane says 2040 was not just a random year they selected.

“The reason we looked at the year 2040 as being kind of the time frame for this plan is it coincides with our area transportation plan that was just recently adopted by GSATS and also a parks and open space plan that is still going through the approval process,” Kane said.

A number of people from Carolina Forest showed up to the open house. They said roads and infrastructure are their main concerns. They say they want to make sure county leaders know they’d like to see roads improved before further development occurs.

Three more open houses for Imagine 2040 are scheduled. They are as follows:

• Monday, January 29, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

• Wednesday, January 31, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at North Strand Recreation Center, 120 Hwy 57, Little River, SC 29566

• Monday, February 5, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Carolina Forest Recreation Center, 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

