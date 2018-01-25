Horry County hosts first open house for ‘Imagine 2040’ - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County hosts first open house for ‘Imagine 2040’

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Connect
Horry County hosted an open house for its Imagine 2040 plan. (Source: Patrick Lloyd, WMBF News) Horry County hosted an open house for its Imagine 2040 plan. (Source: Patrick Lloyd, WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County leaders are looking for your help in their plan to make changes for the future of the county.

The county hosted the first of four open houses Thursday night at the Horry County Government and Justice Center. The open house was a way for the public to express their thoughts on what they like and don’t like about Horry County currently, as well as what they’d like to see changed.

It’s all part of Horry County’s "Imagine 2040" plan. Leigh Kane with Horry County Planning and Zoning explained what Imagine 2040 is.

“Imagine 2040 is going to be Horry County’s comprehensive plan,” Leigh Kane said. “A comprehensive plan is something that’s required by state law in order to have zoning and land development regulations.”

Kane says 2040 was not just a random year they selected.

“The reason we looked at the year 2040 as being kind of the time frame for this plan is it coincides with our area transportation plan that was just recently adopted by GSATS and also a parks and open space plan that is still going through the approval process,” Kane said.

A number of people from Carolina Forest showed up to the open house. They said roads and infrastructure are their main concerns. They say they want to make sure county leaders know they’d like to see roads improved before further development occurs.

Three more open houses for Imagine 2040 are scheduled. They are as follows:

•           Monday, January 29, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
•           Wednesday, January 31, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at North Strand Recreation Center, 120 Hwy 57, Little River, SC 29566
•           Monday, February 5, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Carolina Forest Recreation Center, 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

You can also take an online survey by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Man sentenced to life in prison in 2016 beating death of 82-year-old woman

    Man sentenced to life in prison in 2016 beating death of 82-year-old woman

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:29 AM EST2018-01-26 14:29:21 GMT
    Rickey Waddell Wilson (Source: Horry County Government)Rickey Waddell Wilson (Source: Horry County Government)

    A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder in the 2016 killing of a woman at a Myrtle Beach motel, according to a press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder in the 2016 killing of a woman at a Myrtle Beach motel, according to a press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

    More >>

  • How to save money on your electric bill during extreme temperatures

    How to save money on your electric bill during extreme temperatures

    Friday, January 26 2018 8:13 AM EST2018-01-26 13:13:57 GMT
    If you have a heat pump in your home, which is the case for most homes in our area, you have the potential to save three to four percent on your electric bill for every degree that you set your thermostat below 70 degrees (Source: Marissa Tansino).If you have a heat pump in your home, which is the case for most homes in our area, you have the potential to save three to four percent on your electric bill for every degree that you set your thermostat below 70 degrees (Source: Marissa Tansino).

    You may get an envelope with a more expensive than average electric bill in the mail if you haven’t already thanks to the freezing stretch of temperatures our area saw at the beginning of January. Marketing Analyst Eddy Blackburn at Horry Electric said he has already started taking calls from concerned customers asking why their bill is so expensive. The short answer to that – your heater was working hard to warm your home.

    More >>

    You may get an envelope with a more expensive than average electric bill in the mail if you haven’t already thanks to the freezing stretch of temperatures our area saw at the beginning of January. Marketing Analyst Eddy Blackburn at Horry Electric said he has already started taking calls from concerned customers asking why their bill is so expensive. The short answer to that – your heater was working hard to warm your home.

    More >>

  • Brookgreen Gardens to conduct controlled burns Friday

    Brookgreen Gardens to conduct controlled burns Friday

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:53 AM EST2018-01-26 12:53:30 GMT
    Source: Brookgreen Gardens Twitter pageSource: Brookgreen Gardens Twitter page

    Brookgreen Gardens will conduct controlled burns on the northern areas of the property Friday at 10:00 a.m., according to a press release.       

    More >>

    Brookgreen Gardens will conduct controlled burns on the northern areas of the property Friday at 10:00 a.m., according to a press release.       

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly