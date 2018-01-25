What’s Happening: A number of educational opportunities available

People can learn about life on the farm at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The end of this week and this weekend offer some educational opportunities in this look at What's Happening.

On Friday, there will be a workshop focused on coastal business disaster recovery.You have to wake up a little earlier for this one. It's from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot on Broadway Street.

Attendees will hear from various agencies including the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the city of Myrtle Beach. They'll give information on how to recover from disasters like fires, ice storms, tornadoes, power outages, hurricanes and flooding.

Those who are interested can register to attend by clicking here.

Saturday, you'll get some education outdoors. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway is giving you the chance to learn about animals on the farm and their various roles.

You can even help feed the animals from 9 to 9:30 a.m., but the whole event lasts until 11:30 a.m.

Lastly, the Florence South Carolina Gun Show is coming to the Florence Civic Center this Saturday and Sunday.

It's from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There will be an expansive selection of firearms, equipment and collectors’ items.

Tickets are sold at the door on the day of the event. Organizers noted that no loaded firearms are allowed at the show and concealed carry permits are not valid.

