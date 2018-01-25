Myrtle Beach police offer safe zones for completing online sales, purchases

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is offering safe zones for completing online purchases. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has provided safe zones for a buyer and a seller to meet to complete an online purchase or sale.

According to information on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, two signs indicating an area is under 24-hour surveillance have been placed on the Mr. Joe White Avenue side of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.

The center is at the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.

Hopes are online sellers and buyers will utilize these safe zones to complete those Craigslist, Ebay and other online exchanges.

According to information from the Florida-based Advanced Interactive Media Group, an industry analyst, approximately 122 murders have been linked to Craigslist since 2007.

The most recent murder listed in AIM’s database as being tied to Craigslist centered around an online marijuana sale that ended with two people being shot to death.

According to information from the Detroit Free Press, Otis Smith, Jr., of Grand Rapids, Mich., was sentenced in December to life in prison without parole in the deaths of 31-year-old Joseph Michael Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Lee Hammond.

Authorities say the January 2017 slayings stemmed from a deal to sell marijuana that was arranged online via Craigslist, according to the Detroit Free Press.

