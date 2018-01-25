Ranking best, worst states to drive in: SC falls in the middle

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a PNC Bank on Tuesday, according to a press release from the FBI.More >>
A new ranking from credit report website WalletHub has broken down the best and worst states to drive in.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
The St. James High School girls golf team, their coach and other school officials were recognized on the floor of the South Carolina House of Representatives Thursday morning.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>
The cruise ship where a Louisiana woman fell off is set to arrive in New Orleans Thursday. Juwanna Brooks, 44, was identified as the woman who fell off the Carnival Triumph Sunday near Mexico. The cruise took off Saturday from New Orleans heading to Cozumel. Brooks' mother said the cruise line officials contacted her after she fell overboard. The search for Brooks is ongoing. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.More >>
Taylor Lyn Manuel recorded a man driving around in his SUV with a cat on the hood before he sped off down the highway.More >>
The league folded in 2001 after only one season. Rumors of the XFL’s return began to pick up steam in late 2017.More >>
