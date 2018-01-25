Ranking best, worst states to drive in: SC falls in the middle

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A new ranking from credit report website WalletHub has broken down the best and worst states to drive in.

The top five best states for motorists are: Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and North Carolina.

According to the rankings, the worst states are: Hawaii, Washington, Maryland, California and Connecticut.

South Carolina ranked No. 30 in the report, which looked at average gas prices, rush hour traffic congestion and road quality.

The Palmetto State, however, was tied at No. 5 with Mississippi for the lowest average gas prices, behind Missouri, Alabama, Texas and Arkansas.

According to WalletHub, congestion costs the average driver $1,400 per year in the U.S., which has 11 out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic.

