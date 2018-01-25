Conway police search for 17-year-old missing since last weekend

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who has been missing since Jan. 20.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, 17-year-old Evan Wilson was last seen Saturday on Live Oak Street in Conway.

Wilson was possibly in the Carolina Forest area earlier this week, the release stated.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call Conway police at (843) 248-1790 or their local law enforcement agency.

