Girls golf team from St. James High School recognized by SC House of Representatives

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The St. James High School girls golf team, their coach and other school officials were recognized on the floor of the South Carolina House of Representatives Thursday morning.

The team won the 2017 Class AAAA state championship title.

