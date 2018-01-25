Girls golf team from St. James High School recognized by SC House of Representatives

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
The St. James High School girls golf team, their coach and other school officials were recognized on the floor of the South Carolina House of Representatives Thursday morning.More >>
An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution has died after becoming injured on Tuesday, according to Jeffrey M. Taillon with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.More >>
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a PNC Bank on Tuesday, according to a press release from the FBI.More >>
Two brothers died in an early-morning fire Thursday in the Latta area, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.More >>
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
