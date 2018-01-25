Horry County police investigating after man stabbed multiple times

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officers with Horry County police are responding to Watts Road in Loris for a reported stabbing, according to a Thursday afternoon tweet from HCPD.

Police say a 33-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and is being transported to a local hospital for treatment. This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

