Brothers killed in Marion Co. fire

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two brothers died in an early-morning fire Thursday in the Latta area, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

Michael Jerome McCall, 52, and Theodore McCall, 60, both died at their home on Dudley Road.

The bodies of the victims were sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy, Richardson confirms.

