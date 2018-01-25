Inmate at Evans Correctional Institution dies from injuries

An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution has died after becoming injured on Tuesday, according to Jeremy M. Taillon with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.More >>
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a PNC Bank on Tuesday, according to a press release from the FBI.More >>
Two brothers died in an early-morning fire Thursday in the Latta area, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.More >>
Four masked men robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
If you want to save money after the two cent gas tax increase, you should start saving your gas receipts.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
Officials are expected to release new developments in the deadly high school shooting at noon on Thursday, January 25.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>
