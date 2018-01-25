Inmate at Evans Correctional Institution dies from injuries

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution has died after becoming injured on Tuesday, according to Jeremy M. Taillon with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Deshawn Williams, 39, was transported to a medical facility for treatment and died Wednesday. It is not known at this time how Williams was injured. The incident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services.

Williams was the only inmate that needed to be treated for injuries, Taillon confirmed.

